Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,995,000 after buying an additional 308,113 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.54. 9,107,260 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

