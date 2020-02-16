Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,214,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,077,000 after purchasing an additional 362,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $164.56. 1,246,348 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.77. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $131.63 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

