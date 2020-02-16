Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.74. 315,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,581. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.09 and a 52 week high of $170.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27.

