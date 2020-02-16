Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $85.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.33 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $324.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $324.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $362.47 million, with estimates ranging from $361.40 million to $363.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

A number of analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

SPNS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,318 shares. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

