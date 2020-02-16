Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904,491 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

