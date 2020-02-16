Schnieders Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.01. 2,233,484 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.80. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.