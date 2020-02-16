Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Shares of DLR traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.50. 3,785,870 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

