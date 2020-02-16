Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of BRT Apartments worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 59,150 shares of the stock were exchanged. BRT Apartments Corp has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.