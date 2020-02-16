Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.95. 9,965,529 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $60.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

