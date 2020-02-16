Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.75. 1,299,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

