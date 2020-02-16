Sealink Travel Group (ASX:SLK) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$4.27 ($3.03) and last traded at A$4.23 ($3.00), approximately 426,080 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.18 ($2.96).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. The stock has a market cap of $559.95 million and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Sealink Travel Group’s payout ratio is 61.32%.

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia. The company operates through Kangaroo Island SeaLink, Captain Cook Cruises, and SeaLink Queensland segments. It provides cruises, ferry, and charter services on Sydney Harbour, Swan River and on the Murray River; passenger, vehicle, and freight ferry services between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland; and resort accommodation, restaurants, touring, and ferry services on Fraser Island, Queensland.

