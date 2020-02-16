Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $27,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,303 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.37 and a 12 month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

