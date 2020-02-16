Sei Investments Co. Has $26.57 Million Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 261,921 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 145.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 62,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 42.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,020 shares. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.