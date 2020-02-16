Sei Investments Co. Has $31.46 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 991,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,687,000 after purchasing an additional 536,693 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 599,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 494,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. 4,578,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

