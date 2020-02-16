Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.85. The company had a trading volume of 948,611 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.