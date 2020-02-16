Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock Holdings Cut by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,020.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,439.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

