Selfkey (KEY) Trading 22.1% Higher This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, RightBTC and Tidex. Selfkey has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $4.34 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 272.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00485936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.51 or 0.06170968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

