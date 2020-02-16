SelfSell Reaches Market Cap of $118,892.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a total market cap of $118,892.00 and approximately $17,175.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047614 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

