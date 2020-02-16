Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4,074.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $160.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.71. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $113.87 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

