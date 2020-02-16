Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.0967 on Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Semux has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $30,419.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043760 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00031374 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003133 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002620 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000584 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.