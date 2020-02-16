Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power INC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.