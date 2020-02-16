Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.
NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power INC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
