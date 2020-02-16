Sentivate (SNTVT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $207,248.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Sentivate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $207,248.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 86.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 287.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00477082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.06281061 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00073060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025511 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,268,294,701 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

