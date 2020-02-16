Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Garmin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Garmin by 13.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Garmin by 5.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 373,927 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $102.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.99.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.