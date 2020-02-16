Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,253 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 208.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,198,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.54. 6,068,616 shares of the company were exchanged. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

