Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,203 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after acquiring an additional 507,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,339,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.01. 904,813 shares of the company were exchanged. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $92.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

