Sepio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CSX by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 262,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

CSX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,693 shares. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

