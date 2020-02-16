Sepio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

NYSE BA traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.49. 4,197,440 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.11. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.