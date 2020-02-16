Sepio Capital LLC Cuts Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,515 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.32. CDW has a 1-year low of $90.53 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,900 shares of company stock worth $7,648,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.