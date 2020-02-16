Sepio Capital LLC Cuts Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SERV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,418 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

SERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

