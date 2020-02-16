Sepio Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. 645,928 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.