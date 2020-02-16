Sepio Capital LLC Sells 227 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 161.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JLL stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.34. The stock had a trading volume of 300,849 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

