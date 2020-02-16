SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Baozun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Baozun by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Baozun by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baozun by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Baozun Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Baozun to $40.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

