SG Americas Securities LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 139.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $95.95.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.