SG Americas Securities LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 139.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 762,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,830,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 171,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

