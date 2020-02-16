SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $344,000 in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $39.72 on Friday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

