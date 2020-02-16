SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $361,000 in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

