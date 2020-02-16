SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kirby by 7.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

NYSE KEX opened at $74.22 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $284,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

