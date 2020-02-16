SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE:AN opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

