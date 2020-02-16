Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
SHEN stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.18.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.
