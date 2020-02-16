Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

