Shift Price Tops $0.0329 on Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Bittrex and Upbit. Shift has a market capitalization of $451,511.00 and $756.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shift has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,743,011 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

