Short Interest in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Drops By 6.3%

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:AWR traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 314,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. American States Water has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $4,349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American States Water by 54.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

