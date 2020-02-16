Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Expands By 5.2%

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.40. 3,964,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,456. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

