Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Increases By 10.3%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.30. 23,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,882. The firm has a market cap of $606.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.51. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $71,741.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at $488,523.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $527,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $8,012,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

