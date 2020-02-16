Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Declines By 6.3%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,869. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.