Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Declines By 6.3%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,869. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

