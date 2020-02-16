Short Interest in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Expands By 5.8%

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 10,440,000 shares. Currently, 38.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Buckle by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 123,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Buckle by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 301,768 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. Buckle has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Buckle will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.