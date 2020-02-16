Short Interest in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Drops By 8.8%

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 983,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,900 shares of company stock worth $7,648,157 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,023.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 429.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9,907.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,515 shares. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.32.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

