Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Declines By 8.1%

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,900 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 687,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of CDR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.97. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

