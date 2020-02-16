Short Interest in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Decreases By 6.5%

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 961,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,617 shares. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

