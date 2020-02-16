Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expands By 5.1%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $299.54. 190,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $222.03 and a 12 month high of $305.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.93 and a 200 day moving average of $267.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,246,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

