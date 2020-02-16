Short Interest in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Rises By 10.4%

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,800 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,954. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms have commented on FTAI. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 148,155 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

